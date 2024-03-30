wrestling / News
New Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision
March 29, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced a new bout for this weekend’s episode of Collision. The company announced on Friday’s Rampage that Thunder Rosa will take on Lady Frost on Saturday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs tomorrow night on TNT, is:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: FTR vs. The Infantry
* TNT Championship Open Challenge: Adam Copeland vs. TBA
* Thunder Rosa vs. Lady Frost
* The Righteous & Lance Archer vs. Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Katsuyori Shibata
