New Match Announced For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

May 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Collision. The company announced on Friday that Brian Cage & Gates Of Agony will be on action on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Dax Harwood vs. Tommy Billington
* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight
* Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty
* Brian Cage & Gates Of Agony vs. TBA

