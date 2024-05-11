New Match Announced For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Collision. The company announced on Friday that Brian Cage & Gates Of Agony will be on action on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Dax Harwood vs. Tommy Billington

* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight

* Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty

* Brian Cage & Gates Of Agony vs. TBA