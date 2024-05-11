wrestling / News
New Match Announced For This Weekend’s AEW Collision
AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Collision. The company announced on Friday that Brian Cage & Gates Of Agony will be on action on Saturday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:
* TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Dax Harwood vs. Tommy Billington
* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight
* Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty
* Brian Cage & Gates Of Agony vs. TBA
SATURDAY NIGHT #AEWCollision
TOMORROW on @TBSNetwork for the 1st Time!@RogersArena LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT
After betraying #AEW World Champion @swerveconfident on #AEWDynamite, @briancagegmsi + #GatesOfAgony (@thekaun+@ToaLiona) will be in action LIVE when Collision airs on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KgNNBU0Bjb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2024
