New Match Added To AEW Collision Grand Slam
A new match is set for Saturday’s AEW Collision Grand Slam. It was announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage that Brody King will face Action Andretti on this weekend’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on TNT, is:
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Private Party & Komander
* AEW Continental Title Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara
* AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. TBA
* Saraya’s Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter
* Lumberjack Strap Match: Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett
* Tornado Trios Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree
* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico
* Brody King vs. Action Andretti
* MxM Collection unveil Max Caster’s jacket makeover
