AEW News: New Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark, Company Changes Twitter Handle

– AEW has announced a new match for next week’s edition of AEW Dark, which will feature the Lucha Bros taking on Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. You can watch the videos below of Eddie Kingston hyping the match, and Janela and Kiss responding.

DARK EXCLUSIVE

Next week on #AEWDark, It's the Lucha Bros @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx vs. @SonnyKissXO & @JANELABABY.

But, @MadKing1981 has some harsh words for Kiss & Janela. WATCH Dark this Tuesday via our Official YouTube Channel at 7e/6c ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/aUU7UcXopm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2020

DARK EXCLUSIVE@SonnyKissXO & @JANELABABY never back down from a fight!

This Tuesday on Dark, Kiss & Janela are focused and prepared. WATCH Dark this Tuesday via our Official YouTube Channel at 7e/6c ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/QSlgURaO1L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2020

– AEW has officially changed its Twitter handle to @AEW. The company had previously been using @AEWWrestling as its official handle.