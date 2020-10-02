wrestling / News

AEW News: New Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark, Company Changes Twitter Handle

October 2, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– AEW has announced a new match for next week’s edition of AEW Dark, which will feature the Lucha Bros taking on Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. You can watch the videos below of Eddie Kingston hyping the match, and Janela and Kiss responding.

– AEW has officially changed its Twitter handle to @AEW. The company had previously been using @AEWWrestling as its official handle.

