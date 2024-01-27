wrestling / News
New Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced an new match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on Friday’s Rampage that Chris Jericho will face Kyle Fletcher on next week’s show. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:
* Adam Page vs. Opponent of Swerve Strickland’s Choice
* Swerve Strickland vs. Opponent of of Adam Page’s Choice
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher
Kyle Fletcher interrupts Don Callis and throws down a challenge to Chris Jericho for NEXT WEEK!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@kylefletcherpro | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/W0BhHhQFpy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2024
