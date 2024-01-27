New Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an new match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on Friday’s Rampage that Chris Jericho will face Kyle Fletcher on next week’s show. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:

* Adam Page vs. Opponent of Swerve Strickland’s Choice

* Swerve Strickland vs. Opponent of of Adam Page’s Choice

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher