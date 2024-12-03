wrestling / News
New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Anna Jay will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday night that Jay will take on Penelope Ford on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Claudio Castagnoli (3 pts) vs. Brody King (3 pts)
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Shelton Benjamin (3 pts) vs. Kyle Fletcher (3 pts)
* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal: Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Others TBD
* PAC vs. Jay White
* Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster
* Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford
THIS WEDNESDAY, 12/4
Fishers, IN, near Indianapolis
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@annajay___ vs @thePenelopeFord
One of AEW’s most intense rivalries will be renewed THIS WEDNESDAY:
Anna Jay, in pursuit of the TBS Title, will fight the resurgent Penelope Ford! pic.twitter.com/xj8ZIZZTI0
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 3, 2024
