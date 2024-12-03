New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Anna Jay will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday night that Jay will take on Penelope Ford on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Claudio Castagnoli (3 pts) vs. Brody King (3 pts)

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Shelton Benjamin (3 pts) vs. Kyle Fletcher (3 pts)

* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal: Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Others TBD

* PAC vs. Jay White

* Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster

* Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford