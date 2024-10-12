New Match Added To AEW WrestleDream Zero Hour

Anna Jay will battle Harley Cameron on the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW WrestleDream. AEW announced on Rampage that the two women will face off on the pre-show after Cameron blamed Jay for Saraya not winning the four-way match. She vowed to kick Jay’s ass, and Jay was down for the fight.

The updated lineup for WrestleDream is:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

* Hangman Page vs. Jay White

* Darby Allin vs. Brody King

* Swerve Strickland returns

Zero Hour

* ROH World TV Championship Match: Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage

* MxM Collection vs. The Acclaimed

* Anna Jay vs. Harley Cameron