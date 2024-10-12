wrestling / News
New Match Added To AEW WrestleDream Zero Hour
Anna Jay will battle Harley Cameron on the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW WrestleDream. AEW announced on Rampage that the two women will face off on the pre-show after Cameron blamed Jay for Saraya not winning the four-way match. She vowed to kick Jay’s ass, and Jay was down for the fight.
The updated lineup for WrestleDream is:
Main Card
* AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale
* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos
* Hangman Page vs. Jay White
* Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* Swerve Strickland returns
Zero Hour
* ROH World TV Championship Match: Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage
* MxM Collection vs. The Acclaimed
* Anna Jay vs. Harley Cameron