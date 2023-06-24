New Match Added To AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Rampage

Adam Cole officially has a match for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. It was announced on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage that Cole will face Tom Lawlor. MJF made the announcement that he got the match booked after Cole goaded MJF into accepting the challenge from Hiroshi Tanahashi for Forbidden Door. Lawler then came out with Royce Isaacs to attack Cole, setting up the match. MJF then came down to the ring and wished Cole luck in his match at the PPV.

The updated card for Sunday’s PPV is:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: SANADA vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

* Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

* Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and TBA

* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite, Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii

* Adam Cole vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Pre-Show Match:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Athena vs. Billie Starkz

After Adam Cole convinced MJF to accept his match with #Tanahashi at #ForbiddenDoor for the #AEW World Championship, MJF is here to "thank" his BLIND TAG TEAM Partner with a match against #FilthyTomLawlor at #ForbiddenDoor!!! WATCH #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/hqehLyFCjV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 24, 2023