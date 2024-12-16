New Match And Opening Segment Announced For WWE Raw

WWE has confirmed CM Punk will kick off tonight’s episode of Raw to address his ongoing issues with Seth Rollins.

Also, Kayden Carter, Raquel Rodriguez and Zoey Stark will square off a triple threat match as part of the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament will take place. Here is the updated card:

* CM Punk responds to Seth Rollins

* Seth Rollins to appear live

* Kofi Kingston returns to his hometown of Boston

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) vs. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kayden Carter