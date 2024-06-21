wrestling / News

New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

June 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Trio 6-22-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Collision. The company announced that The Patriarchy will take on The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which will air on TNT, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage
* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero
* Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Premier Athletes
* Chris Jericho and Big Bill vs. Private Party
* The Patriarchy vs. The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson

