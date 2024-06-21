wrestling / News
New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Collision. The company announced that The Patriarchy will take on The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson on Saturday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which will air on TNT, is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage
* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero
* Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Premier Athletes
* Chris Jericho and Big Bill vs. Private Party
* The Patriarchy vs. The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson
See #AEWCollision TONIGHT before it airs on Saturday 8/7c on TNT! LIVE at @PPLCenter | Allentown, PA
The Patriarchy @Christian4Peeps, @Luchasaurus, @TheNickWayne are in Trios ACTION vs Iron Savages @bear_boulder & @bearbronsonBC & @JackedJameson TONIGHT in Allentown! pic.twitter.com/dy7nnfWtTq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2024
