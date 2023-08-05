wrestling / News
New Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Collision
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced another match for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Jay White will be in action against Metalik, who makes his AEW debut. Here’s the updated lineup:
* “Real” World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Ricky Starks (Ricky Steamboat will be the guest referee)
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage
* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Jay White vs. Metalik
* The Acclaimed vs. TBD
TONIGHT
LIVE on #AEWCollision
Up NEXT on @TNTdrama!
Esteemed international competitor Metalik (@Mascaradorada24) makes his Collision debut TONIGHT vs one of the top stars in wrestling @JayWhiteNZ!
Don’t miss Saturday Night Collision up NEXT at 8pm ET/7pm CT live TONIGHT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/otiEaL0Pxn
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 5, 2023
