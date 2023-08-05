New Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Collision

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced another match for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Jay White will be in action against Metalik, who makes his AEW debut. Here’s the updated lineup:

* “Real” World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Ricky Starks (Ricky Steamboat will be the guest referee)

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage

* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Jay White vs. Metalik

* The Acclaimed vs. TBD