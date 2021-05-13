wrestling / News
New Match Announced For AEW Double or Nothing
Cody Rhodes’ match for AEW Double or Nothing is official. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Rhodes announced that he would face Anthony Ogogo at the May 30th PPV, which takes place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Rhodes came out and said that he’s proud to be an American and always has, and noted that Ogogo — who is part of QT Marshall’s The Factory — is constantly running down America. He went on to say that at the PPV he will be “The American Dream” for one night as he faces Ogogo.
We’ll have an updated card for Double or Nothing after tonight’s show.
A little "Dusty" in the room 😢 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xYaXVYPU7o
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021
JUST ANNOUNCED! The #NightmareFamily's @CodyRhodes will go one-on-one with #theFactory's @AnthonyOgogo on May 30 at #AEWDoN! pic.twitter.com/Yok3PwnoOz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Damian Priest Says He Was Told If He Messed Up His Opportunity, He Was Done
- Drake Wuertz Misses Last Night’s WWE NXT To Argue Against Masks In Florida Schools
- KUSHIDA Talks About Elevating WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title, Santos Escobar & Wade Barrett React To NXT Main Event
- Eric Bischoff Was ‘Embarrassed’ To Be In Randy Savage A&E Biography, Talks Brian Pillman Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring