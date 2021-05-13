New Match Announced For AEW Double or Nothing

Cody Rhodes’ match for AEW Double or Nothing is official. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Rhodes announced that he would face Anthony Ogogo at the May 30th PPV, which takes place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rhodes came out and said that he’s proud to be an American and always has, and noted that Ogogo — who is part of QT Marshall’s The Factory — is constantly running down America. He went on to say that at the PPV he will be “The American Dream” for one night as he faces Ogogo.

We’ll have an updated card for Double or Nothing after tonight’s show.