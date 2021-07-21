New Match Announced For AEW Fyter Fest Night Two

AEW has announced that Darby Allin will be in action at this week’s AEW Fyter Fest Night Two episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Allin will face Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday’s show. Allin will have Sting in his corner and Yuta will have Orange Cassidy in his.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show is:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs.Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

* IWGP United States Championship Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)

* Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (Spears can use a steel chair)

* Orange Cassidy vs. The Blade

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Doc Gallows

* Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta