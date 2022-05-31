wrestling / News
New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite
May 31, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced a new bout for this week’s Los Angeles-hosted episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Jon Moxley will take on Daniel Garcia in a fallout match from Double or Nothing, where they were on opposite sides of the Anarchy in the Arena match.
Dynamite airs Wednesday night live from The Forum on TBS.
Following the epic Anarchy in the Arena, JAS will again fight BCC!
At Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite’s LA debut, one of wrestling’s top stars for the future battles one of wrestling’s biggest stars:@GarciaWrestling vs. @JonMoxley
LIVE on @TBSNetwork
@ 8pm ET/7pm CT
Tomorrow Night! pic.twitter.com/V5BZeZMiJt
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Teddy Long on How He Quit Smoking Marijuana While in WWE Out of Respect for Vince McMahon
- Wardlow On Being Compared To Batista, Fan Reaction To His Babyface Turn In AEW
- Mustafa Ali On Decision To Publicly Request His WWE Release, Realizing He Had To Control His Passion
- Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos