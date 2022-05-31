wrestling / News

New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

May 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 5-31-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a new bout for this week’s Los Angeles-hosted episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Jon Moxley will take on Daniel Garcia in a fallout match from Double or Nothing, where they were on opposite sides of the Anarchy in the Arena match.

Dynamite airs Wednesday night live from The Forum on TBS.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading