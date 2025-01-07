wrestling / News
New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite
January 7, 2025 | Posted by
A new match has been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite as Toni Storm will face Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale in a three-way bout.
The winner will earn the number one spot in the women’s Casino Gauntlet on next week’s show. Here is the current lineup for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite:
* AEW World Title Number One Contenders Match: Casino Gauntlet
* Kenny Omega returns
* MJF to appear live
* Jeff Jarrett to appear
* Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe
* Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews
* Number One Spot In Women’s Casino Gauntlet on the Line: Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander