New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

A new match has been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite as Toni Storm will face Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale in a three-way bout.

The winner will earn the number one spot in the women’s Casino Gauntlet on next week’s show. Here is the current lineup for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite:

* AEW World Title Number One Contenders Match: Casino Gauntlet

* Kenny Omega returns

* MJF to appear live

* Jeff Jarrett to appear

* Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe

* Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews

* Number One Spot In Women’s Casino Gauntlet on the Line: Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander