New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has announced a new match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Twitter Friday evening that Nick Jackson will take on Fenix in a “dream match.”
Dynamite airs on Wednesday from Indianapolis, Indiana and airs live on TNT.
With @MattJackson13 injured from the attack by @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful, @NickJacksonYB will compete in a #DreamMatch this coming Wednesday, November 20th LIVE from Indianapolis on #AEWDynamite as he takes on @ReyFenixMX
Get your tix now at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/sP2i8HGe7J
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 16, 2019
