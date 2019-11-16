wrestling / News

New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

November 15, 2019
– AEW has announced a new match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Twitter Friday evening that Nick Jackson will take on Fenix in a “dream match.”

Dynamite airs on Wednesday from Indianapolis, Indiana and airs live on TNT.

