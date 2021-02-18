New Match Announced For AEW Revolution

Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will do battle for each other’s profit margins at AEW Revolution. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Hardy and Page defeated The Hybrid2 in their first match as a full-time tag team. After the match, Hardy got a microphone and talked about how happy he was that Page signed on with him because he will be receiving 30% of Page’s pay. However, Page said that he had an extra set of papers and that the contract is for a match at Revolution, with the winner getting 25% of the loser’s 2021 earnings.

We’ll have a full updated lineup for Revolution after tonight’s show.