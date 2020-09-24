wrestling / News

New Match Announced For Next Week’s UWN Primetime Live

September 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
UWN Primetime Live

The United Wrestling Network has announced a new match for next week’s UWN Primetime Live PPV. The promotion announced on Thursday that Remy Marcel will face Papadon at the show, adding to the previously-announced four-match lineup.

The updated card for the show is:

* NWA National Championship Match: Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch
* Allysin Kay vs. Serena Deeb
* Ray Rosas vs. Papp Esco
* Remy Marvel vs. Papadon
* Ruby Raze vs. Cece Chanel
* Chris Dickinson returns

UWN Primetime Live airs Tuesday via PPV on FITE TV.

