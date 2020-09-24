wrestling / News
New Match Announced For Next Week’s UWN Primetime Live
The United Wrestling Network has announced a new match for next week’s UWN Primetime Live PPV. The promotion announced on Thursday that Remy Marcel will face Papadon at the show, adding to the previously-announced four-match lineup.
The updated card for the show is:
* NWA National Championship Match: Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch
* Allysin Kay vs. Serena Deeb
* Ray Rosas vs. Papp Esco
* Remy Marvel vs. Papadon
* Ruby Raze vs. Cece Chanel
* Chris Dickinson returns
UWN Primetime Live airs Tuesday via PPV on FITE TV.
🚨 BREAKING: The @greekgodpapadon will face @RemyMarcel on our third episode of #PrimeTimeLive this coming Tuesday, Sept. 29!
💳 Pre-order now at @FiteTV:https://t.co/PVMhlssQ3L pic.twitter.com/Y5CGfEPp3k
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 24, 2020
