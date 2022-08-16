New Match Announced For NWA 74

The Pope and Rodney Mack will do battle at NWA 74. The NWA announced on Monday that the two will do battle at Night One of the PPV, which takes place on August 27th and 28th.

You can see the updated lineup below for the PPV, which will air on FITE TV:

Night One

* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Cyon

* NWA World Tag Team Championships Match: Commonwealth Connection vs. La Rebellion

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide vs. Kerry Morton

* Burke Invitational for a shot at the NWA Women’s title on Night 2: Angelina Love, Tootie Lynn, KiLynn King, Samantha Starr, Missa Kate, Madi Wrenkowski, Max the Impaler, Natalia Markova, Jennacide, More TBD

* Matt Cardona vs. Handpicked Opponent

* EC3 vs. Mims

* Pope vs. Rodney Mack

* Pre-Show: Luke Hawx vs. VSK

* Pre-Show: Country Gentlemen vs. Gold Rushhh

Night Two

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille OR Taya Valkyie vs. Winner of Burke Invitational

* MLW Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards vs. Thrillbilly Silas

* Street Fight for NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Pretty Empowered vs. The Hex.

* 10-Team Battle Royale for NWA United States Tag Team Championships Match: Gold Rushhh, The Now, Miserably Faithful, The Ill Begotten, Ruff ‘n’ Ready, The Fixers, Hawx Aerie, The Country Gentlemen, Team Ambition More TBD

* Mercurio vs. ‘Magic’ Jake Dumas

* Thom Latimer vs. Judais

* Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman