wrestling / News
New Match Announced For RevPro Global Wars
October 8, 2024 | Posted by
A new bout has been added to RevPro Global Wars on Saturday, October 19.
Hiromu Takahashi will team with Titan to face JJ Gale and Callum Newman. Here is the updated card:
AZM vs. Kanji
Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Robbie X
Hiroshi Tanahashi, Zozaya, and Leon Slater vs. Connor Mills, Jay Joshua, and Gabe Kidd
Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Will Kraven (c) vs. Cameron Khai
Mascara Dorada vs. Lio Rush
Titan and Hiromu Takahashi vs. JJ Gale and Callum Newman
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Suffering Compound Fracture To His Arm In Mid-South Wrestling
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood
- New Video Shows Solo Sikoa Telling Jacob Fatu ‘It’s Part of The Plan’ After The Rock’s Return
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood