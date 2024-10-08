New Match Announced For RevPro Global Wars

A new bout has been added to RevPro Global Wars on Saturday, October 19.

Hiromu Takahashi will team with Titan to face JJ Gale and Callum Newman. Here is the updated card:

AZM vs. Kanji

Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Robbie X

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Zozaya, and Leon Slater vs. Connor Mills, Jay Joshua, and Gabe Kidd

Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Will Kraven (c) vs. Cameron Khai

Mascara Dorada vs. Lio Rush

Titan and Hiromu Takahashi vs. JJ Gale and Callum Newman