New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced a new singles bout for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Monday that Kris Statlander will face off with Hikaru Shida, as you can see below. Shida is currently the #1 ranked contender to Riho’s AEW Women’s Championship.

AEW Dynamite takes place from Champaign, Illinois on Wednesday and airs live on TNT.