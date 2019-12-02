wrestling / News
New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
December 2, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has announced a new singles bout for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Monday that Kris Statlander will face off with Hikaru Shida, as you can see below. Shida is currently the #1 ranked contender to Riho’s AEW Women’s Championship.
AEW Dynamite takes place from Champaign, Illinois on Wednesday and airs live on TNT.
Just signed for THIS WEEK’s #AEWDynamite at the @StateFarmCenter in Champaign@shidahikaru vs @callmekrisstat
Get your tickets now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq and join us THIS Wednesday, December 4th or watch LIVE 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Sx8tqLjpw8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Santino Marella Says Santina Was Supposed To Be a One-Off, Considers It Some of His Best Acting Work
- Kane on The Biggest Misconception About Vince McMahon, Using His WWE Fame in Mayor Race
- Hernandez on Losing His Singles Push in TNA Because Jim Cornette Quit the Company, How TNA Didn’t Want to Reimburse Him for His Neck Injury He Suffered There
- Renee Michelle Reacts to Drake Maverick Flirting with Dana Brooke