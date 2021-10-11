wrestling / News
New Match Announced For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
October 10, 2021
A new match is set for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced on Sunday that Chris Bey will battle Chris Sabin in a clash of former X-Division Champion Chrises on this week’s show.
The show airs this Thursday on AXS TV and is the penultimate episode before Bound For Glory later this month.
.@DashingChrisBey faces @SuperChrisSabin THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/eaNFUmrlVC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2021
