New Match Announced For Thursday’s TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling has announced a major six-man tag team encounter for this Thursday’s live episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV.

The bout will feature Frankie Kazarian teaming with the newly crowned TNA Tag Team Champions, Nick and Ryan Nemeth (The Nemeths), taking on the trio of reigning TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and the legendary Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy).

In addition to the marquee tag team match, the broadcast will also feature an appearance from new TNA signee, Indi Hartwell.

This week’s TNA Impact serves as the first episode following this past weekend’s TNA Rebellion pay-per-view. It is scheduled to air live this Thursday at 10 PM Eastern time on both AXS TV and the TNA+ streaming service.