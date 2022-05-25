wrestling / News
New Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will team up to face Private Party on tonight’s show.
Khan wrote:
“TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite at the 3-Year Anniversary of #AEW’s Debut, LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pm ET on TBS, with BCC’s @bryandanielson injured last week, @JonMoxley will team with @MadKing1981 for the 1st time since September vs #PrivateParty, with @IAmJericho + @RealKingRegal on commentary!”
The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:
* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Samoa Joe
* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm
* ROH Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Roppongi Vice
* Steel Cage Match, MJF as Guest Referee: Shawn Spears vs. Wardlow
* Jungle Boy vs. Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland
* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Private Party
* Hangman Page and CM Punk go face-to-face
* We’ll hear from Thunder Rosa
