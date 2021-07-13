wrestling / News
New Match Announced For Tonight’s NXT
July 13, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has added a new grudge match to tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Ember Moon and Dakota Kai will go one-on-one in the ring on tonight’s show. You can see the full announcement below:
Ember Moon battles Dakota Kai
In the wake of the ultra-turbulent NXT Women’s Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s Match two weeks ago, Ember Moon will now go one-on-one with Dakota Kai.
With the always-dangerous NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez expected to be in Kai’s corner, will The Shenom be able to overcome the odds? Don’t miss NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.
