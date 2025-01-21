wrestling / News
New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT
January 21, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT.
The company confirmed this afternoon that Lexis King will defend his NXT Heritage Cup against Charlie Dempsey. Here is the updated card:
*NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe
*NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ridge Holland
*NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Lexis King (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey
