New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT Spring Breakin’ as Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King will take place.

This was set up after Corbin and King had a conversation backstage. The updated lineup for the show:

* WWE NXT Championship vs. NXT Career Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams

* Beach Brawl: Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport

* No Quarter Catch Crew (Damon Kemp, Myles Bourne, Charlie Dempsey) vs. The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Luca Crusifino, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo)

* NXT Underground Contract Signing: Natalya and Lola Vice sign the contract

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King