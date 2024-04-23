wrestling / News
New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’
April 23, 2024
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT Spring Breakin’ as Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King will take place.
This was set up after Corbin and King had a conversation backstage. The updated lineup for the show:
* WWE NXT Championship vs. NXT Career Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams
* Beach Brawl: Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport
* No Quarter Catch Crew (Damon Kemp, Myles Bourne, Charlie Dempsey) vs. The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Luca Crusifino, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo)
* NXT Underground Contract Signing: Natalya and Lola Vice sign the contract
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Lyra Valkyria
* Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King