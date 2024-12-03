wrestling / News
New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT
A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT as Gigi Dolin will be in action against an unknown opponent.
Dolin, who had been sidelined since March due to injury, returned from her injury on last week’s episode of NXT to save Tatum Paxley from Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx). Here is the updated card:
* Last Chance Qualifying Match For Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade vs. Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair
* Last Chance Qualifying Match For Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King vs. Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander
* #1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royal For NXT Tag Team Title Match At NXT Deadline
* Karmen Petrovic vs. Nikkita Lyons
* Gigi Dolin returns to in-ring action
