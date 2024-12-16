New Match Announced For WWE NXT

WWE has confirmed a new match for this week’s episode of NXT.

Wren Sinclari vs. Jaida Parker will take place. The company confirmed the news today. Here is the updated card:

* NXT Champion Trick Williams defends against Eddy Thorpe

* NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend against Gallus (Joe Coffey & Wolfgang)

* Oba Femi vs. Axiom

* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

* Wren Sinclari vs. Jaida Parker