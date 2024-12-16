wrestling / News
New Match Announced For WWE NXT
December 16, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has confirmed a new match for this week’s episode of NXT.
Wren Sinclari vs. Jaida Parker will take place. The company confirmed the news today. Here is the updated card:
* NXT Champion Trick Williams defends against Eddy Thorpe
* NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend against Gallus (Joe Coffey & Wolfgang)
* Oba Femi vs. Axiom
* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria
* Wren Sinclari vs. Jaida Parker