New Match Announced For WWE SummerSlam

WWE has made Drew McIntyre’s match with Jinder Mahal official for SummerSlam. The company announced on Friday evening that McIntyre and Mahal will face off at the August 20th PPV, which takes place in Las Vegas and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere.

The full announcement:

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

The deep-seated rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal is set to boil over at SummerSlam.

The Modern Day Maharaja has set his sights on his old teammate ever since his return to Raw. Mahal and his towering associates Veer & Shanky derailed McIntyre’s attempt to climb the ladder at WWE Money in the Bank. The Scottish Warrior responded by destroying his opponent’s prized motorcycle and turned to his trusted sword when the odds have been stacked against him.

What will happen when the two gladiators bring their long history into the ring?

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.