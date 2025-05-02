New Match Announced For MLP Northern Rising

A big match has been added to MLP Northern Rising later this month. Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced on Thursday that Zack Sabre Jr. will take on Jonathan Gresham at the May 10th event, as you can see below.

MLP announced:

“Two of the greatest technical masters of the sport today. Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion @ZackSabreJr, one of the top stars of @NJPW1972. Former @ringofhonor World Heavyweight Champion @TheJonGresham, “The Octopus”. The two men will collide in a chess match for the ages at #MLPNorthernRising at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens)! Match sponsored by Breadth Consulting Inc.!

Who will prove to be the Submission Master in MLP?

