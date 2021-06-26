New Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new tag team match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Twitter on Friday that the Young Bucks will take on Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. If Penta and Kingston win they will get an AEW Tag Team Championship match later.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which is the company’s return to Wednesday nights:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero

* Sammy Guevara vs. MJF

* The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston