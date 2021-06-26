wrestling / News
New Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new tag team match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Twitter on Friday that the Young Bucks will take on Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. If Penta and Kingston win they will get an AEW Tag Team Championship match later.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which is the company’s return to Wednesday nights:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero
* Sammy Guevara vs. MJF
* The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston
Just signed by @TonyKhan for #AEWDynamite’s return to LIVE Wednesdays, THIS WED June 30 on TNT, #AEW Tag Team Champions @YoungBucks vs. @MadKing1981 + @PENTAELZEROM! If Eddie/Penta win, they earn a Tag Team Title shot! We’ll hear from each team tomorrow on #SaturdayNightDynamite! pic.twitter.com/hPGEGxy8P8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Feud Between Ric Flair & Terry Funk In WCW, Memorable Angle At WrestleWar 1989
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Being Revealed As Higher Power, Where WWE Went Wrong With Storyline
- John Cena Recalls How His Wedding Gift To His Brother Turned Into a Fistfight
- Backstage Rumor on Surprises Planned for Impact Slammiversary