New Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new match for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Friday that Solo Sikoa will face Von Wagner on Tuesday’s episode. The full preview reads:

Solo Sikoa ready to go toe-to-toe with Von Wagner

Von Wagner claims it’s his world, but the NXT Universe is not happy living in it. And according to his manager Mr. Stone, Wagner has not gotten the respect he deserves.

But all Solo Sikoa hears is complaints from the towering Superstar. “The Street Champion of the Island” told Wagner as such while confronting him backstage and almost prompting a brawl before the two were separated by NXT referees and officials.

Which hard-hitting Superstar will be left standing when Sikoa and Wagner go one-on-one? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!