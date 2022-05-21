wrestling / News

New Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

May 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes The Miz Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a new match for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Cody Rhodes will face The Miz on Monday’s episode.

The updated lineup for Monday’s show is:

* Bobby Lashley’s All Mighty Challenge For Omos and MVP
* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz
* Becky Lynch Responds To Asuka

