wrestling / News
New Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
May 20, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new match for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Cody Rhodes will face The Miz on Monday’s episode.
The updated lineup for Monday’s show is:
* Bobby Lashley’s All Mighty Challenge For Omos and MVP
* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz
* Becky Lynch Responds To Asuka
More Trending Stories
- Note On Plans For Roman Reigns’ Next Opponents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Johnny Gargano, Alexa Bliss and Others React To Stephanie McMahon Taking Leave of Absence From WWE
- Conrad Thompson Addresses Ricky Steamboat’s Statement About Turning Down Starrcast Match
- More Notes On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Leave of Absence, Reaction Backstage