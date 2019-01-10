New Match Announced For NXT Takeover: Phoenix

– A new match was announced on Wednesday night for NXT Takeover: Phoenix. William Regal announced on NXT that the War Raiders will face Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong with the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line.

The show takes place on January 26th, the night before the Royal Rumble, and airs live on WWE Network. The updated card is:

* NXT Championship Match: Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders vs. Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly