New Match Announced For RHGS During The Collective: Remix

Tasha Steelz is heading to The Collective: Remix, competing at RHGS’ show during the event. GCW has announced that the co-Impactt Knockuts Tag Team Champion will face off with Trish Adora at the show, which takes place on April 9th live on FITE TV.

The full card is:

* Tasha Steelz vs. Trish Adora

* Davienne vs. Erica Leigh

* Willow vs. Brooke V

* Frost vs. Ziggy

* Faye’s Grey Sweatpants Battle Royal: Competitors TBA