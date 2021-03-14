wrestling / News

New Match Announced For RHGS During The Collective: Remix

March 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Collective: Remix

Tasha Steelz is heading to The Collective: Remix, competing at RHGS’ show during the event. GCW has announced that the co-Impactt Knockuts Tag Team Champion will face off with Trish Adora at the show, which takes place on April 9th live on FITE TV.

The full card is:

* Tasha Steelz vs. Trish Adora
* Davienne vs. Erica Leigh
* Willow vs. Brooke V
* Frost vs. Ziggy
* Faye’s Grey Sweatpants Battle Royal: Competitors TBA

