New Match Announced For ROH Final Battle
November 14, 2018 | Posted by
– A new match is official for ROH Final Battle. As you can see below, Dalton Castle will face Matt Taven at the event. The match joins the ROH Women Of Honor Four Corner Survival Match for Sumie Sakai’s WOH Championship as confirmed matches for the show.
ROH Final Battle takes place on December 14th at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
.@MattTaven vs @theDALTONcastle at #FinalBattle!
Fri Dec 14 – @TheHammerstein – #ROHNYC
LIVE on PPV, FREE for #HonorClub VIP, 50% off for HonorClub Standard
Very Limited Tix: https://t.co/2rjTEgQFcL
Info: https://t.co/cIq3U33yRq pic.twitter.com/wa3guVRrW0
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 13, 2018
For the @ringofhonor World Title https://t.co/0F0BTm29vC
— Matt Taven (@MattTaven) November 14, 2018