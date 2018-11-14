Quantcast

 

New Match Announced For ROH Final Battle

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Taven Dalton Castle ROH Final Battle

– A new match is official for ROH Final Battle. As you can see below, Dalton Castle will face Matt Taven at the event. The match joins the ROH Women Of Honor Four Corner Survival Match for Sumie Sakai’s WOH Championship as confirmed matches for the show.

ROH Final Battle takes place on December 14th at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

