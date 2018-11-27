Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Nia Jax & Tamina Take Shots at Ronda Rousey, NXT Announces New Tour Dates

November 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WWE has announced that The Bar vs. The Usos in a non-title match has been added to tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

– Following their issues on last night’s WWE Raw, Nia Jax & Tamina tweeted the following to Ronda Rousey…

– Triple H announced the following NXT dates for January…

