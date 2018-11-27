wrestling / News
WWE News: New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Nia Jax & Tamina Take Shots at Ronda Rousey, NXT Announces New Tour Dates
– WWE has announced that The Bar vs. The Usos in a non-title match has been added to tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown.
– Following their issues on last night’s WWE Raw, Nia Jax & Tamina tweeted the following to Ronda Rousey…
You shouldn’t be worried about our dates @RondaRousey. Your concern should be setting up a date to see a doc about that nasty case of pink eye you got going on😷. I thought jealousy was green eyed, not pink🤷🏽♀️. Come TLC @NiaJaxWWE will turn those pink eyes to black and blue👊🏽 #RAW pic.twitter.com/PlYjnJX3Y9
— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) November 27, 2018
I could be a hand model. This thing could break hearts (and faces) everywhere. You’ll see soon enough, Rowdy. pic.twitter.com/1u7Ldy2mZ2
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) November 27, 2018
– Triple H announced the following NXT dates for January…
The very FIRST #NXTRoadTrip of 2019 hits:
#NXTATL 1/4#NXTSpartanburg 1/5#NXTDurham 1/6
Don’t miss the first shows of the new year…tickets are available FRIDAY at 10am ET at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR. #WeAreNXT @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wtLUMqRHUl
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 26, 2018