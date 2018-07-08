New Match Announced For This Week’s MLW: Fusion Taping

– Major League Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s taping of MLW: Fusion in Orlando. The company announced that Jason Cade will face Jimmy Yuta at the taping, which takes place on July 12th. The full announcement is below:

After a social media meltdown over the weekend, Team TBD is no more. After a social media meltdown over the weekend, both men have agreed to part ways… and square off this Thursday to find out who really was the ace of the team! As such, Major League Wrestling today announced Jason Cade vs. Jimmy Yuta for MLW’s July 12th card in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub.

The July 12th card is a Major League Wrestling FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS with tickets starting at just $15. Tickets are available at http://www.mlwtickets.com now.

Signed thus far for MLW’s July 12th card include:

* WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT: $60,000 BOUNTY: Shane Strickland (c) vs. Low Ki

* WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH: Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (c) vs. ACH & Rich Swann

* GRUDGE MATCH: Jimmy Havoc vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

* John Hennigan vs. Teddy Hart

* FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE MATCH: “Bad Boy” Joey Janela (with Aria Blake) vs. MJF

* Fred Yehi vs. Jake Hager (managed by Colonel Parker)

* Jimmy Yuta vs. Jason Cade

Signed to compete: Dirty Blondes (managed by Col. Parker), Sami Callihan, Salina de la Renta, Simon Gotch, Barrington Hughes

More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.