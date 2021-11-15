New Match Announced For WWE Survivor Series

WWE has announced a new singles match for Survivor Series. The company announced on Monday that Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest will face off in a battle of secondary champions at the PPV this Sunday.

You can see the full announcement below for the match:

United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

United States Champion Damian Priest is set to go head-to-head with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a Champion vs. Champion matchup at Survivor Series guaranteed to become an instant classic.

Regardless of whether he is being a good-natured symbol of in-ring excellence or whether an opponent makes the mistake of bringing out his extremely ruthless side, Priest has proven nearly unstoppable long before laying claim the star-spangled title. Without question, he stands as a key representative of Money Night Raw in WWE’s Fall Classic.

He will have his hands full, though, when Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura represents Friday Night SmackDown. The Artist has been committed to honoring the title and his brand, so much so that he even gave up the royal crown at the start of the King of the Ring Tournament in order to dedicate himself fully to the Intercontinental Title.

Beyond championship gold, though, a match between the two explosive Superstars has incredible appeal. The King of Strong Style and The Archer of Infamy both have an amazing arsenal, and each possess the ability and competitive spirit to be in the main event at any pay-per-view.

Who will emerge victorious when the two clash in a Champion vs. Champion Match for the ages? Find out when it all goes down at Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 21, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.