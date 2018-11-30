New Match Announced For ROH Final Battle Fallout

– Ring of Honor has announced a new match and appearances for December’s ROH Final Battle Fallout. As you can see below, Zack Sabre Jr. will face Tracy Williams at the taping on December 15th. In addition, Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa and Holidead), Britt Baker, and the Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T) will appear at the taping.

The show takes place the day after the Final Battle PPV in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

