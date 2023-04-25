wrestling / News

New Match Confirmed For WWE Backlash

April 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backlash Image Credit: WWE

WWE has confirmed that the Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line at WWE Backlash. WWE announced that IYO SKY will challenge Bianca Belair for the championship at the May 6th PPV.

We’ll have an updated card for the show after tonight’s Raw.

