wrestling / News
New Match Confirmed For WWE Backlash
April 24, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has confirmed that the Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line at WWE Backlash. WWE announced that IYO SKY will challenge Bianca Belair for the championship at the May 6th PPV.
We’ll have an updated card for the show after tonight’s Raw.
#WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE will put her title on the line against @Iyo_SkyWWE at #WWEBacklash, live from Puerto Rico! pic.twitter.com/Jy5cJAiEqg
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2023