wrestling / News
Various News: New Match Set For ICW New York No Holds Barred Vol. 3, Hiroshi Tanahashi Hypes NJPW’s Return
June 11, 2020 | Posted by
– ICW New York has announced a big match for their No Holds Barred Vol. 3 show. As seen below, Eddie Kingston will face Brett Ison for the first time ever at the July 4th show:
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
FIRST TIME EVER
EDDIE KINGSTON vs BRETT ISON
-Sat July 4th-
Atlantic City NJ 🇺🇸⛓
No Holds Barred Vol 3! “Deathmatch Drive In” 🚗
TICKETS ON SALE NOW https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9
WATCH LIVE on the IWTV App by using the code ICWNewYork for 5 days FREE pic.twitter.com/omwLynDyqZ
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNEWYORK) June 12, 2020
– NJPW posted a video with Hiroshi Tanahashi promoting the company’s return to live shows next week:
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reveals His Reaction Vince McMahon’s Emotional Moment on The Last Ride, Who Might Induct Him for the Hall of Fame
- Randy Orton Discusses What He Considers To be The Greatest Wrestling Matches Ever, What Caused His Attitude Issues During His Mid-20s
- Erick Rowan Says People In WWE Were Surprised When He Was Able to Cut Promos on Smackdown, Why It Was Cut Short
- Jim Cornette on Why Steve Austin Refused to Work With Jeff Jarrett, What Jarrett Demanded To Lose to Chyna On PPV