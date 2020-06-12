wrestling / News

Various News: New Match Set For ICW New York No Holds Barred Vol. 3, Hiroshi Tanahashi Hypes NJPW’s Return

June 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ICW New York No Holds Barred

– ICW New York has announced a big match for their No Holds Barred Vol. 3 show. As seen below, Eddie Kingston will face Brett Ison for the first time ever at the July 4th show:

– NJPW posted a video with Hiroshi Tanahashi promoting the company’s return to live shows next week:

