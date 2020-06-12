Various News: New Match Set For ICW New York No Holds Barred Vol. 3, Hiroshi Tanahashi Hypes NJPW’s Return

– ICW New York has announced a big match for their No Holds Barred Vol. 3 show. As seen below, Eddie Kingston will face Brett Ison for the first time ever at the July 4th show:

Atlantic City NJ 🇺🇸⛓ No Holds Barred Vol 3! “Deathmatch Drive In” 🚗 TICKETS ON SALE NOW https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9 WATCH LIVE on the IWTV App by using the code ICWNewYork for 5 days FREE pic.twitter.com/omwLynDyqZ — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNEWYORK) June 12, 2020

– NJPW posted a video with Hiroshi Tanahashi promoting the company’s return to live shows next week: