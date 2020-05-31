wrestling / News
Various News: New Match Set For ICW: No Holds Barred, Fourth King Of Gate 2020 Semifinalist Set
– ICW New York has a new match for their upcoming No Holds Barred Vol. 2 show. The company announced on Sunday that Aric Ryan will face Alex Colon at the show:
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨
FIRST TIME EVER
ERIC RYAN vs ALEX COLON
No Submissions, No DQ,
No Rules, No Holds Barred Vol 2 “DEATHMATCH DRIVE IN”
Tickets ARE SOLD OUT
Streaming Options Coming Soon! pic.twitter.com/f4i8WTKw3K
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNEWYORK) May 31, 2020
– Dragon Gate announced that Naruki Doi won a battle royal to become the fourth semifinalist in their King of Gate 2020 tournament. Doi joins YAMATO, Kaito Ishida, and Eita in the semifinals, the matches for which which will be decided via lottery and take place on June 6th.
