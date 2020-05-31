wrestling / News

Various News: New Match Set For ICW: No Holds Barred, Fourth King Of Gate 2020 Semifinalist Set

May 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ICW New York No Holds Barred

– ICW New York has a new match for their upcoming No Holds Barred Vol. 2 show. The company announced on Sunday that Aric Ryan will face Alex Colon at the show:

– Dragon Gate announced that Naruki Doi won a battle royal to become the fourth semifinalist in their King of Gate 2020 tournament. Doi joins YAMATO, Kaito Ishida, and Eita in the semifinals, the matches for which which will be decided via lottery and take place on June 6th.

Dragon Gate, ICW New York, Jeremy Thomas

