New Tag Team Match Set For NJPW Capital Collision, Will Ospreay Issues Challenge

The card for NJPW Capital Collision is taking shape, with a new match set and another challenge issued. NJPW announced on Monday that Kazuchika Okada and Trent Beretta will take on the Bullet Club team of at the May 14th show in Washington, DC.

In addition, Will Ospreay issued a challenge, calling for a four-way match for the IWGP United States Championship against champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jon Moxley, and Juice Robinson. That match has yet to be made official.

You can see the updated lineup for the show below:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Kazuchika Okada & Trent Beretta vs. Jay White & Hikuleo