wrestling / News
New Tag Team Match Set For NJPW Capital Collision, Will Ospreay Issues Challenge
The card for NJPW Capital Collision is taking shape, with a new match set and another challenge issued. NJPW announced on Monday that Kazuchika Okada and Trent Beretta will take on the Bullet Club team of at the May 14th show in Washington, DC.
In addition, Will Ospreay issued a challenge, calling for a four-way match for the IWGP United States Championship against champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jon Moxley, and Juice Robinson. That match has yet to be made official.
You can see the updated lineup for the show below:
* Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Kazuchika Okada & Trent Beretta vs. Jay White & Hikuleo
🚨🏛️Capital Collision Match Announcement!🏛️
In action May 14th in Washington DC:
🏛️ @JayWhiteNZ + @Hiku_Leo 🆚 @rainmakerXokada + @trentylocks
Tickets are almost sold out! Get yours before they're gone!
Tickets: https://t.co/QA87mQWjGe#njpw #njCapital pic.twitter.com/wD9OUEGbFa
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 3, 2022
Challenge set.
May 13, Washington DC.@njpwglobal @NJPWofAmerica pic.twitter.com/VMGKO3M4qz
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Spoiler on Former WWE NXT Superstar Making AEW Debut at Dark TV Tapings
- Gunther On Whether Vince McMahon Has Asked to Be Chopped, Possible Match With Tyson Fury
- Jim Ross On Montreal Ovation To Hulk Hogan On Raw After WrestleMania X8, Hogan Defeating Triple H At Backlash 2002
- Alexa Bliss on Mickie James Telling Her That Her Ring Shorts Were on Backwards During Match