New Match Announced For NJPW Tanahashi Jam

NJPW has announced a new eight-man tag match for Tanahashi Jam later this month. Tanahashi announced on Wednesday that Dragon Kid, YOH, Master Wato, and El Desperado will take on DOUKI, SHO, SANADA & Yoshinobu Kanemaru of HOUSE OF TORTURE at the June 29th show, which Tanahashi will be self-producing.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* NJPW World Television Championship Open Challenge: El Phantasmo vs. TBA

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Oleg Boltin vs. Yuji Nagata

* Katsuya Murashima vs. Daiki Odashima

* Dragon Kid, El Desperado, YOH & Master Wato vs. SANADA, DOUKI, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Naomichi Marufuji vs. Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa

* Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi & TBA vs. Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Umino vs. Hiromu Takahashi, LEONA & Tatsumi Fujinami