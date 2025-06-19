wrestling / News

New Match Announced For NJPW Tanahashi Jam

June 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Tanahashi Jam 6-18-25 Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced a new eight-man tag match for Tanahashi Jam later this month. Tanahashi announced on Wednesday that Dragon Kid, YOH, Master Wato, and El Desperado will take on DOUKI, SHO, SANADA & Yoshinobu Kanemaru of HOUSE OF TORTURE at the June 29th show, which Tanahashi will be self-producing.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* NJPW World Television Championship Open Challenge: El Phantasmo vs. TBA
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Oleg Boltin vs. Yuji Nagata
* Katsuya Murashima vs. Daiki Odashima
* Dragon Kid, El Desperado, YOH & Master Wato vs. SANADA, DOUKI, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Naomichi Marufuji vs. Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa
* Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi & TBA vs. Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Umino vs. Hiromu Takahashi, LEONA & Tatsumi Fujinami

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Tanahashi Jam, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading