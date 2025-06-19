wrestling / News
New Match Announced For NJPW Tanahashi Jam
NJPW has announced a new eight-man tag match for Tanahashi Jam later this month. Tanahashi announced on Wednesday that Dragon Kid, YOH, Master Wato, and El Desperado will take on DOUKI, SHO, SANADA & Yoshinobu Kanemaru of HOUSE OF TORTURE at the June 29th show, which Tanahashi will be self-producing.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* NJPW World Television Championship Open Challenge: El Phantasmo vs. TBA
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Oleg Boltin vs. Yuji Nagata
* Katsuya Murashima vs. Daiki Odashima
* Dragon Kid, El Desperado, YOH & Master Wato vs. SANADA, DOUKI, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Naomichi Marufuji vs. Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa
* Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi & TBA vs. Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Umino vs. Hiromu Takahashi, LEONA & Tatsumi Fujinami
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Releases Statement on Hulk Hogan, Says Hogan Is ‘Doing Well’ and Expected to Return Home Today
- Note on Tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico For Those Recording On DVR
- Bully Ray Criticizes How WWE Booked Gunther vs. Goldberg
- Jeff Jarrett On Why TNA Didn’t Sign CM Punk Or Bryan Danielson In 2005