New Match Announced For NWA Nuff Said
EC3 will battle the former Alex Riley at NWA Nuff Said this coming weekend. The NWA announced on Saturday that EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley is set for the PPV, which takes place on Saturday and streams live on FITE TV.
The updated card for the show is:
* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona
* No DQ NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamile vs. Angelina Love
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton vs. Alex Taylor
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Cyon vs. Homicide
* Chris Adonis vs. Trevor Murdoch
* EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley
EC3 is an interesting addition to any #wrestling show. But perhaps even more intriguing is what happens when he meets his former(?) friend, a debuting Kevin Kiley!
Don't miss a sold out #NuffSaid LIVE from Tampa, FL!
Only available on @FiteTV !
👉 https://t.co/0UkaDCMm7N pic.twitter.com/pHNxZEdivb
— NWA (@nwa) February 5, 2023
