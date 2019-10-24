wrestling / News
New Match Official For AEW Full Gear
October 23, 2019
– AEW has made one of its big tag team matches official for AEW Full Gear. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Young Bucks accepted Santana and Ortiz’s challenge from last week for a match.
The show takes place on November 9th, with the following lineup:
* AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Cody
* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
* The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz
