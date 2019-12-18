wrestling / News
New Match Official For Impact Hard to Kill
– A new match is set for next month’s Impact Hard to Kill PPV. Following Tuesday’s episode of Impact Wrestling, the company announced that Brian Cage vs. Rob Van Dam is official for the show.
The updated card for the PPV, which takes place on January 12th in Dallas, Texas, is:
* Impact World Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack
* Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin
* Brian Cage vs. Rob Van Dam
BREAKING: A DREAM MATCH has been confirmed for #HardToKill on January 12th in Dallas!
The Whole F'N Show @TherealRVD will take on The Machine @MrGMSI_BCage!
TICKETS: https://t.co/ixb7CLuY7o pic.twitter.com/FcDFE41x1q
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2019
