New Match Official For WrestleMania 36
March 30, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has officially set a new match for WrestleMania 36, with the Kabuki Warriors putting the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line. It was announced on Monday’s episode of Raw that Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend the titles against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Blizz and Cross are former champions, having lost the belts to the Kabuki Warriors.
We’ll have an updated card after the show. WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 4th and 5th and airs on WWE Network.
THIS WEEKEND: @WWEAsuka & @KairiSaneWWE will defend the @WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles against @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE at #WrestleMania! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SEHsqwgAtS
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 31, 2020
